Tyner moves on to AA quarterfinals with 33-22 win over Watertown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tyner moves on to AA quarterfinals with 33-22 win over Watertown

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

Tyner Academy ran past Watertown 33-22 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of AA playoffs. 

Tyner trailed 10-7 at halftime, but started the second half with a 17-play, 84-yard drive finishing with a Jaylen Bowens diving touchdown. Rams led 14-10 and never gave up the lead after that. 

The Ram's defense came up clutch in the second half as well, tallying two crucial interceptions for touchdowns. 

The win marks the Rams' 10th straight victory of the season. Tyner will next host Marion County in the quarterfinals.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.