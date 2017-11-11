Tyner moves on to AA quarterfinals with 33-22 win over Watertown

Tyner Academy ran past Watertown 33-22 Friday night to advance to the quarterfinals of AA playoffs.

Tyner trailed 10-7 at halftime, but started the second half with a 17-play, 84-yard drive finishing with a Jaylen Bowens diving touchdown. Rams led 14-10 and never gave up the lead after that.

The Ram's defense came up clutch in the second half as well, tallying two crucial interceptions for touchdowns.

The win marks the Rams' 10th straight victory of the season. Tyner will next host Marion County in the quarterfinals.