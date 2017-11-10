DuPont Elementary celebrates new learning tools, thanks to foundation grant

For the second time in two weeks, Hamilton County schools celebrated the results of a $50,000 grant to benefit an elementary school.

Last week it was East Ridge Elementary, and Friday it was DuPont Elementary School. DuPont has remodeled its library into the "Epicenter of Learning and Collaboration," providing students with new books and e-readers, built a "mealtime conversation" learning lab, and refurbished areas dedicated to technology.

Students are now able to use Kindles, experiment in their very own STEM lab, and learn some unforgettable lessons in a culinary lab, unlike anything else offered in Hamilton County elementary schools. Principal Ruthie Panni says her teachers and students are excited about the improvements.

This is the eighth year of a collaborative effort between the Public Education Foundation and the Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children resulting in financial support to fourteen area schools.

This is the final year of grants from the fund, which has awarded $7 million to 91 public elementary schools that are in financial need.