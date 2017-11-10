Train & vehicle collide in Englewood

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a train Friday afternoon.

It happened in shortly after 3:30 p.m. off Highway 411.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3, a vehicle collided with a train in Englewood.

Details are limited at this time.

The condition of everyone involved is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

