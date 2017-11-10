Train & vehicle collide in Englewood - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Train & vehicle collide in Englewood

Posted: Updated:
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a train Friday afternoon.

It happened in shortly after 3:30 p.m. off Highway 411.

A dispatcher tells Channel 3, a vehicle collided with a train in Englewood.

Details are limited at this time.

The condition of everyone involved is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

