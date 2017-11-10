Watch Win 50" TV

WRCB's “Watch and Win a Television" CONTEST

How to Enter the Contest :

WRCB's “Watch and Win a Television" CONTEST is scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 4:00am and end on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 6:30pm (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

To enter, WATCH WRCB Channel 3 between 5:00 a.m. (EDT) and 7:00 a.m. (EDT) each Monday through Friday, during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. WRCB will announce the “Word of the Day.” Then watch WRCB newscast programs between 5:00 p.m. (EDT) and 6:30 p.m. (EDT) each Monday through Friday, during the Sweepstakes Entry Period for the official “Cue to Call” announcement and instructions with the phone number. WRCB will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, or misdirected calls, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or WRCB.

To win a prize, WRCB viewers must call the WRCB contest line between 5:00pm and 6:30pm when asked to do so, as part of each weekday's live news broadcast during each contest week. The contest line phone number will be given visually on screen and audibly during the broadcast. The 3rd caller will be asked to name that day's word of the day and, if eligible, becomes the daily winner of a 50” television. If the 3rd caller cannot name that day's correct keyword, callers 4, 5 and so on will be asked to give the word of the day. The one word of the day needed to win will be given visually and audibly Monday through Friday between 5:00 a.m. (EDT) and 7:00 a.m. (EDT), during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Callers will have a maximum of one minute per call in which to name the word of the day for their answer. Each “WRCB’s Watch and Win a Television " daily prize will be a 50” Philips “Smart” TV. The prize cannot be substituted for cash.

No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is void where prohibited. WRCB is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected phone calls, broadcasting errors, phone service unavailability, computer or any other electronic malfunction. By entering this contest, each entrant completely releases WRCB from any and all liability.

Eligibility Restrictions :

The contest is open to all WRCB Channel 3 viewers who are 18 years of age or older and who reside in the Chattanooga DMA. Employees of WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., participating sponsors/promotional partners, other TV stations or radio stations in the Chattanooga DMA and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family members are parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step- and half-relationships when living in the same household).

Contestants can win a WRCB contest only once every sixty days, and can win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.

All callers that are duplicated, tampered with, incorrect, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entry information becomes the property of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Only one entry per phone number is permitted per entry period. Phone numbers will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of that number. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the phone number by provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning phone number or the number associated with the submitted caller.

The winning caller must come to the WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, within 21 days of winning during normal business hours, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release.

Prizes: Watch WRCB and win! Get the word of the day between 5:00 a.m. (EDT) and 7:00 a.m. (EDT), during the Sweepstakes Entry Period on WRCB’s Eyewitness News Today. Then watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News each weeknight between 5:00p.m. and 6:30p.m. When you see the cue to call, be the 3rd caller at 423-266-0003. If you know the keyword, you’ll win a 50” Philips“ 4K Ultra HD Smart” TV. Winner(s) must be 18 years of age or older. Transportation of any kind is not included in the prize.

All prizes must be picked up at the office of WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, within 21 days of winning during normal business hours. Any prizes not claimed within 21 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner. If any prize is forfeited, an alternate winner will not be selected. WRCB is not responsible for the safe transportation or installation of the prize.

Contest prizes are not transferable, and will be awarded only to the individual correctly identifying the day’s word in the manner described in the contest rules. Prizes may not be substituted.

Selection of Winners :

These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB management. Decisions of station management are final and binding.

Between 5-6:30pm, the time may vary due to newscast line-up, on the weekdays of the contest; WRCB viewers will be asked to call in to try to be the third eligible caller with the correct contest answer (Word of the Day).

Each call will be answered in the order in which it is received. The 3rd caller will be asked to give the word of the day. The first eligible caller asked to give and who provides that day's word will be that day's winner. Certain qualifications apply.

Tie-breaking procedures are not applicable in this contest.

Before claiming the prize, the winner must provide their correct name, address and telephone number to the Station at the time of notification. The winner must come to the WRCB studios, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga TN 37405, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented.

Conditions:

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent when applicable.

By participating in the contest, each winner agrees to allow their name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest for in perpetuity without additional financial or other compensation.

Contest winners are required to sign a receipt verifying eligibility prior to acceptance of the prize. Before claiming a prize, each contest winner is also required to sign a Liability Release if the prize to be awarded is valued at $600.00 or greater. Pursuant to the Liability Release, the winner agrees to hold WRCB, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., and its officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the award or use of the prize or participation in the contest.

WRCB, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the any device or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical phone/and or computer failures of any sort.

These rules are subject to the interpretation of WRCB. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of WRCB, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.

Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification, at the sole discretion of WRCB.

WRCB is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing or broadcasting, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize. WRCB is not responsible for any failure or inability to participate in the contest, whether due to telephone difficulties, television reception difficulties, internet difficulties, internet service provider difficulties, any form of equipment malfunction, busy lines, or as a result of any other cause whatsoever.

Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm at the main studio of WRCB Channel 3, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB at the address above.

A list of winners will be available after December 30, 2017. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WRCB, located at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, within 90 days of the announced end date of the contest.

Winner Selection. One winner will be chosen each weekday between Monday, November 13, 2017 and Friday, November 17, 2017. The third eligible phone caller who correctly identifies the “Word of the Day” and meets qualifications will win. There will be a total of Five (5) Daily Winners.