Veteran's guns stolen in Cleveland gym parking lot

A warning for gym-goers in Cleveland after a thief targets a gym's locker room and parking lot.

It happened on Wednesday on Planet Fitness on APD 40.

Chris Brooks thought he was taking the right steps to protect his valuables while he worked out at Planet Fitness.

"When I went into the locker room, I realized I couldn't open my lock, it was a blue Master Lock. Then I thought I forgot where I was at. So I saw another blue Master Lock and I checked it, neither one of them worked," Brooks said, "When I looked inside the locker with the blue lock, it was empty."

When Brooks got to his truck outside, he realized thieves had broken into the truck.

"They had taken a tactical combat bag, which is what I had in the locker room. They took two pistols of mine, one that was given to me as a Christmas gift from my father, that is irreplaceable and a Navy Seal diver's watch," he added.

A calculated crime, Brooks said, that took less than 20 minutes and was all caught on the gym's surveillance system.

"When he comes out, his bag is full. Has he comes out, he walks out the front door and you see on the video him clicking my truck keys and then you see my lights flashing on the back of my truck," he said.

Cleveland police tell Channel 3 they're investigating but wouldn't release the video to us.

With every day that passes, Brooks worries his guns could be used to hurt someone.

"I prayed for the guy. I pray the guy gets saved and that he comes to his senses. I'm glad he didn't take my truck. He could have," he added.

And now, he's changing the way he stores his valuables by using a bigger lock and keeping them in a locker in his line of sight.

Becky Zirlen, Public Relations Manager for Planet Fitness tells Channel 3 "The safety and security of our members and employees is our top priority, and we are currently working with the Cleveland Police in their investigation. For additional information, we direct you to the local authorities."

If you have any information about this crime, call Cleveland police.