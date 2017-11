This year marks the 75th anniversary of a legendary film, with many lines that are often quoted.

"Casablanca" debuted November 26, 1942.

This classic details amour, allegiances, and adventure in wartime.

You can brush up on your "Casablanca" knowledge when the movie returns to theaters Sunday, November 12th and Wednesday, November 15th in honor of its 75th anniversary.

Eastridge 18 on South Terrace and Hamilton Place 8 on Hamilton Place Boulevard will be showing the film.