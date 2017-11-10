Dalton police arrest man for attempted rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton police arrest man for attempted rape

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton police have arrested a man after a woman said she awoke to find the suspect attempting to rape her.

The woman was able to stop the assault, and police arrested 33-year-old Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez.

The victim told police she was spending the night with family members and during the early morning hours, she was assaulted.

As police investigated the incident, they found a bag belonging to Mendoza-Gonzalez with a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue inside.

Mendoza-Gonzalez has been charged with: 

  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape
  • Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

 
He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.