Dalton police arrest man for attempted rape

Dalton police have arrested a man after a woman said she awoke to find the suspect attempting to rape her.

The woman was able to stop the assault, and police arrested 33-year-old Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez.

The victim told police she was spending the night with family members and during the early morning hours, she was assaulted.

As police investigated the incident, they found a bag belonging to Mendoza-Gonzalez with a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue inside.

Mendoza-Gonzalez has been charged with:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime



He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.