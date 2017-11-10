Dalton police arrest man for attempted rape

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -
Dalton police have arrested a man after a woman said she awoke to find the suspect attempting to rape her.
The woman was able to stop the assault, and police arrested 33-year-old Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez.
The victim told police she was spending the night with family members and during the early morning hours, she was assaulted.
As police investigated the incident, they found a bag belonging to Mendoza-Gonzalez with a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue inside.
Mendoza-Gonzalez has been charged with:
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape
- Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime
He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.