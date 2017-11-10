Cab driver drives himself to hospital after being shot in the ch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cab driver drives himself to hospital after being shot in the chest

MACON, GA (AP) - Authorities say a Yellow Cab driver in Georgia was shot in the chest and drove himself to a hospital.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 25-year-old Antonio Pryor went to Colonial Terrace Apartments to pick up a customer Wednesday night.

While waiting, a male entered the back of the cab. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a ski mask-wearing man approached the driver's window and shot Pryor.

The men fled, and Pryor drove himself about three miles to a hospital. Authorities say he's in stable condition.

Sgt. Linda Howard says investigators aren't sure if the person in the backseat was involved. Further details haven't been released.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

