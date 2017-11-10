THP trooper saves driver stabbed by deer's antler during crash

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee authorities say a state trooper saved the life of a driver whose neck was punctured and badly bleeding after a deer crashed through her windshield.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Russell Bernard responded to the crash on Oct. 25 by putting pressure on the woman's life-threatening wound until paramedics arrived.

THP says the deer was struck by a different vehicle and then smashed into the woman's car. The antlers punctured her neck and the driver's seat.

She was transported to Tri-Star Horizon in Dickson and later flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

THP says the injuries to her neck and artery required emergency surgery.

