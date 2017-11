Collegedale snack maker Little Debbie (McKee Foods) is at a crossroads and needs your help.

Earlier this week, Little Debbie posted a photo on Twitter saying “One gotta go forever,” playing off the popular internet meme circulating online.

Four of the company's iconic snacks — Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies Nutty Buddy and Honey Buns, where shown in the photo.

With the photo, Little Debbie posed the question “Which one?”

McKeen Foods' spokesman Mike Gloekler tells Channel 3 "Given that Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, Nutty Buddy, Honey Buns and Vanilla Christmas Tree Cakes are four of our most popular varieties, we thought it would start an entertaining conversation. And, as usual, our Little Debbie fans did not disappoint!"

Gloekler assures us that none of the snack cakes are destined to be dropped, saying "It’s all in fun. None of those are going anywhere!"