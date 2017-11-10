Cool, dry weekend in store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool, dry weekend in store

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
In a nutshell, our weather the next several days will be cool and mostly dry. Look for sunny skies Friday, partly cloudy skies Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a slight chance of a shower. Highs for the next week will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s with lows ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

FRIDAY

  • 8am... Sunny, 40°
  • Noon... Sunny, 55°
  • 5pm... Sunny, 58°
