Veterans Bridge flag raising ceremony set for Friday

Ahead of Veterans Day, The City of Chattanooga will honor our country's servicemen and women with the installation of new American flags on the Veterans Bridge.

The event will start at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning at the Bluff View Art District Sculpture Garden.

Officials say the flags, which will be raised during the ceremony, will fly alongside the five permanent flags that are set in memory of the four marines and a sailor who were killed on July 16, 2015.

Mayor Andy Berke, members of the Chattanooga City Council and Chattanooga Police Department, families, and citizens who donated flags in honor of veterans will be in attendance at the event.

The Veterans Bridge Flag Initiative was first launched in May of 2014 in Chattanooga to ensure those who have served our country will continue to be honored through American flags.

Officials say anyone who wishes to honor a service man or woman can do so by donating the cost of a flag, which is $75.00. Flags stay up for six months and are switched twice a year around Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day.

For more information on the Veterans Bridge Flag Initiative, visit the website.