Grundy Co. school officials install cameras at fieldhouse

The Grundy County community shared cake and loud cheers as they celebrated their status as an exemplary school district in Tennessee Thursday. That's the highest designation in the state. They also recognized Pelham Elementary for being named a reward progress school, which means Pelham was in the top five percent of schools that showed the highest progress in the state.

After the celebration school board members discussed progress being made with the high school football program. During the meeting Superintendent Jessie Kinsey mentioned surveillance cameras are now installed at the high school field house. That's where attempted aggravated rape may have happened.

Board members later told Channel 3, 12 cameras were set up outside the building on Friday, October 13th. That's the same day school officials canceled the team's away game against Upperman High.

The season is over for the Yellow Jackets, but they still need a head coach. Board members hope to hire someone by January, but Kinsey says there may be a roadblock.

"I can't hire somebody unless there's money in the budget to do that and you're gonna have to pay them money this year and money next year so I mean...there's got to be money now to hire someone."

An opening for the head coach position is posted on the district's website. Kinsey says there's no deadline to hire someone.The opening will stay posted until it's filled. Right now, the team is being led interim football coach, Nick Meeks.

The school board plans to discuss it during a work session Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 pm.

Board members will also discuss another problem; the alleged mishandling of money from the football concession stand and gate. School board member, Chris Groom brought up the accusation and said he is worried about where the money went. He says requested reports on the sales numbers and received one sheet of numbers after a week of waiting. Groom says he notified the state comptroller and the sheriff.

The board also discussed updating the high school handbook. Kinsey explained the some passages in the high school handbook do not match the school board policy. She said the following line needs to be added in the handbook regarding expulsion: "The Director of Schools has the authority to modify this expulsion on a case by case basis per TCA 49-6-3401 (g).

During a work session scheduled for Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., the board will discuss an evaluation for the director of schools.