Dalton shots fired call ends with arrest

The Dalton Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Kammi Street Thursday evening.

Police say incident began as a domestic incident.

The suspect, 19-year-old Christian Morales, apparently became angry during an argument with a girlfriend and reportedly began firing shots with a rifle into walls and also outside the house.

No one was hit or injured during the incident.

Police say the girlfriend left the house safely.

Police say Morales fled the scene before they arrived but agreed to come back and turn himself in.

Morales was taken into custody.

He is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and more charges are possible.