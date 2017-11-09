Photos from Ridgeland High Veterans Day program

A spokesperson for Durham confirmed to Channel 3 that some bills for grief counseling services for Woodmore teachers have gone unpaid, until now.More
A spokesperson for Durham confirmed to Channel 3 that some bills for grief counseling services for Woodmore teachers have gone unpaid, until now.More
The Hamilton County school board unexpectedly approved a new building plan last month. Wednesday morning, it was presented to the Hamilton county commissioners.More
The Hamilton County school board unexpectedly approved a new building plan last month. Wednesday morning, it was presented to the Hamilton county commissioners.More