UPDATE: The mother of D'Myunn Brown has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Durham School Services and Johnthony Walker in the 2016 Woodmore bus crash.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

Diamound Brown, and the child's father Antoine Armour accepted "a good and valuable consideration to be paid" by the school bus services provider Durham and driver Walker.

Court costs are to be paid by Durham in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two Hamilton County employees have filed lawsuits against school bus contractor Durham, saying they suffered emotional trauma from the 2016 Woodmore bus crash.

Six children were killed in the crash and several were injured.

A secretary at Woodmore, Alisha Bibbs, and a teacher at the school, Stephanie Muhammed, say they were expected to return to work the next day after the crash and act normal.



The lawsuits allege negligence on Durham's behalf.

PREVIOUS STORY: There are two new lawsuits claiming gross negligence as the cause of the deadly Woodmore Elementary School crash.

The lawsuit states two children suffered "disability, loss of the enjoyment of life and psychological pain" when Johnthony Walker lost control of the bus and overturned on Talley Road on November 21, 2016.

Their attorney, Herbert Thornbury, named Walker, Durham School Services and National Express in both complaints and asked for $1 million each in damages.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three new lawsuits were filed on November 9 in connection to the deadly Woodmore school bus crash.

The lawsuits were filed by attorneys with Murphy, Falcon & Murphy and Berke, Berke & Berke law firms.

"The complaints allege that defendants Durham School Services, L.P., National Express, LLC, and Johnthony Walker are guilty of guilty of negligence, gross negligence, and willful and wanton conduct demonstrating a conscious indifference to the lives and safety of others," states a release from the firms.

"The Complaints further allege that Defendants Durham and National Express are guilty of negligently hiring Walker to drive the bus; negligently training him; negligently continuing to employ him after receiving numerous complaints; failing to properly supervise him; failing to install monitoring equipment to monitor him; failing to pay reasonable wages in order to obtain competent drivers; and failing to operate their system in a manner that would ensure the lives and safety of the children they were transporting," the release says.

"They also failed to maintain safe buses," the release concludes.