More lawsuits filed in Woodmore school bus crash

Three new lawsuits were filed on November 9 in connection to the deadly Woodmore school bus crash.

The lawsuits were filed by attorneys with Murphy, Falcon & Murphy and Berke, Berke & Berke law firms.

"The complaints allege that defendants Durham School Services, L.P., National Express, LLC, and Johnthony Walker are guilty of guilty of negligence, gross negligence, and willful and wanton conduct demonstrating a conscious indifference to the lives and safety of others," states a release from the firms.

"The Complaints further allege that Defendants Durham and National Express are guilty of negligently hiring Walker to drive the bus; negligently training him; negligently continuing to employ him after receiving numerous complaints; failing to properly supervise him; failing to install monitoring equipment to monitor him; failing to pay reasonable wages in order to obtain competent drivers; and failing to operate their system in a manner that would ensure the lives and safety of the children they were transporting," the release says.

"They also failed to maintain safe buses," the release concludes.

Here are copies of the lawsuits:

