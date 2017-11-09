BCSO offering reward in lawn mower theft case

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward to the person who can help deputies find a stolen lawn mower and the person who took it.

The theft happened at a home in the northern portion of the county on November 1.

A yellow, radio controlled Spider lawn mower and a 4x4 utility trailer were stolen.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the recovery of the mower and/or the arrest of whoever is responsible.

If you have any information about this case, please call the BCSO's Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or click here to send a message through the agency’s Facebook page.

