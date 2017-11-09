UPDATE: Woman pulled from house fire on Rogers Road

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

A woman was pulled from a house fire on Rogers Road in Chattanooga Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 4000 block shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighter Jake Case found the woman in the burning home and brought her out to safety.

Other firefighters began first aid and CPR on the victim. EMS responders continued CPR while taking the woman to a hospital by ambulance.

On scene of house fire on Rogers Rd. Firefighters pulled a woman from home. Medics performing CPR on victim on way to hospital. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/ooO4hvp8t8 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) November 9, 2017

Her condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire is also unknown and under investigation.

