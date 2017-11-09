UPDATE: Woman pulled from house fire on Rogers Road

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

UPDATE: Officials say the woman injured in a fire on Rogers Road remains in critical condition at Erlanger Medical Center Friday morning.

The victim's name is being withheld, but officials say the woman is 83 years old.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A woman was pulled from a house fire on Rogers Road in Chattanooga Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 4000 block shortly before 2:15 p.m.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighter Jake Case found the woman in the burning home and brought her out to safety.

Other firefighters began first aid and CPR on the victim. EMS responders continued CPR while taking the woman to a hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire is also unknown and under investigation.

