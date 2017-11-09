Woman says Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter when she was 14, Washington Post reports

MONTGOMERY, AL ( WSFA ) - A woman says she had sexual contact with Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Roy Moore when she was 14 years old, according to a Washington Post report.

According to the report, the encounter happened in 1979 when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County.

"On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear," the report states.

The Washington Posts report says they interviewed three other women who said Moore asked them on dates when they were between 16 and 18 and he was in his 30s. None of the women say Moore forced them into any sexual contact.

"Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older," the report states.

In a written statement, Moore's campaign called the report "completely false and a desperate political attack."

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary," Moore's campaign said.