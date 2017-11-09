MLK Boulevard closing for 100 days starting Monday

If you use Martin Luther King Boulevard downtown, you'll need to use a different route on Monday.

Crews are closing the section between Market Street and Georgia Avenue for the next phase of the $14 million Miller Plaza renovation project.

A map shows detours drivers can use.

Signs will also be posted for drivers and pedestrians.

The last of a series of public meetings were held Thursday to help get the word out about the closure.

Project leaders say drivers will notice big changes when the road reopens in mid-February.

"You've already seen the excavation of Miller Park. We're going to be doing the same thing to the roadway, doing a lot of utility work underground. The finished product will be a brand new connecting MLK Blvd. that's going to be very pedestrian friendly and vehicle friendly as well," Jonathan Susman with CDOT said.

After MLK Blvd. reopens, Georgia Avenue will close for 30 days.

Miller Plaza is slated to reopen next summer.