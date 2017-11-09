Texas Church Shooting the Latest: Church where massacre occurred - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Texas Church Shooting the Latest: Church where massacre occurred to be demolished

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The pastor of a small-town Texas church that was the site of a massacre plans to demolish the building.
    
Pastor Frank Pomeroy told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention that it would be too painful to continue using First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as a place of worship. A national Southern Baptist Convention spokesman said Pomeroy discussed the plan this week with the denomination's top executives who had traveled to the community in a show of support.
    
The spokesman, Sing Oldham, said Pomeroy expressed hope he could turn the site into a memorial for the more than two dozen people who were killed last Sunday and build a new church on property the church owns.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.