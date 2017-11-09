Veterans Day events in the Tennessee Valley

Veterans in the Tennessee Valley will be recognized and honored in in several events over the next few days.

FRI - Veterans Day Program - 8:30am - Silverdale Baptist Academy

SAT - Free entrance to national parks. Over the weekend, ranger-guided programs, lasting between 30 and 45 minutes, are given at 11 am and 2

pm, beginning inside the Point Park entrance gate.

SAT - Chickamauga Battlefield Marathon, Half, Jr. & Fort Oglethorpe 5k - 7:30 a.m. Chickamauga Battlefield.

SAT - The Dalton Veterans Day Parade - 10:00 a.m.

SAT - Veterans Vigil - Veterans Park, 9000 Dayton Pike, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

SAT - Veteran Day Program - First Street Square, Bradley Co. 11:00 a.m.

SAT - Meigs County Museum Veterans Reception - 12:00pm - Meigs County Historical Museum - Reception honoring all veterans on Veterans Day.

SAT - Veterans Salute & Information Fair - Chattanooga's Historic National Guard Armory - 1:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m.

SAT - The Jasper Veterans Day parade and uss Indianapolis presentation. Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the USS Indianapolis presentation will

follow at 3 p.m. at Jasper First Baptist Church, 108 W. 3rd Street.

SAT - Honoring our Heroes - 2:00pm - Collegedale Town Hall Free event for Veterans and their family

SAT - A Walk Down Memory Lane: The Monuments of Battleline Road - 2:00pm - Chickamauga Battlefield

SAT - Chattanooga Symphony & Opera - 7:30pm - Veteran's Day concert Memorial Auditorium.