Cockroaches and barehanded food contact drop one restaurant's score

A busy week for Hamilton County restaurant inspectors with over 40 establishments that were inspected. Seven of those earned a perfect score, but one Chinese buffet will have to focus on several areas.

The New China Buffet & Grill at 3450 Cummings Highway scored a 73 for violations of barehand contact being made with sushi products, no paper towels at hand sink, clean dishes stacked wet, clean in-use utensils stored in standing water, cockroaches noted dishwashing area.

Mt. Vernon at 1707 Cummings Highway scored an 80 for food not separated and protected properly, food contact surfaces dirty, improper cooling methods, physical facilities not maintained.

At Lillie Mae's Place at 4712 Dayton Blvd., inspectors gave them an 86, for reasons including rusted shelves in cooler, ice build-up in freezer, wall dirty in kitchen, hand sink with grease-build up. Corrected to 91.

In Ringgold, the Krystal on Alabama Highway had a failing score of 58 with reasons cited as person in charge demonstrates food safety knowledge, hands clean and properly washed and management knowledge of responsibilities. This are considered by the Georgia Department of Public Health to be known risk factors for foodborne illness.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

88 Teriyaki House 5908 Ringgold Road

88 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153

90 Big River 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd.

90 Applebee's 2342 Shallowford Village Drive

91 Portofino's 6407 Ringgold Road

91 Kaceys 6921 Lee Highway

91 Mexiville 809 Market Street

91 Merv's Burgers 6306 Highway 58

92 Taco El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway

92 Subway 2206 E. 23rd Street

93 Krystal 7300 Shallowford Road

93 Jenkins Buffet 4122 Ringgold Road

94 Armando's 5700 Ringgold Road

94 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road

94 Southern Traditions 3224 Dayton Blvd.

94 Mindy B's Deli 328 Georgia Avenue

95 Chop House 2011 Gunbarrel Road

96 Ankar's 5016 Hixson Pike

97 Home Slice Pizza 2000 E. 23rd Street

97 Burger King 1097 Engle Avenue

97 Red Sauce 14 Kent Street

97 Acropolis 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 Hillbilly Willys BBQ 115 Browns Ferry Road

98 Grilled Cheese Emergency 2212 Polymer Drive

98 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road

98 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Avenue

98 Wendy's 6727 Ringgold Road

99 Arby's 5470 Brainerd Road

99 Southern Sqweeze 1301 Dorchester Road

99 Burger King 6236 Lee Highway

99 Arby's 6302 Ringgold Road

99 Subway 9321 Lee Highway

99 Sweet Melissa's 1966 Northpoint Blvd.

100 Simply Savory Eats 6401 Hixson Pike

100 Mixed-Up Cup 9447 Bradmore Lane

100 Adele's Ice Cream & Crepiere 400 E. Main Street

100 Greg's Sandwich Works Mobile 6337 East Brainerd Road

100 Off the Grill Express 1904 Taft Highway

100 Odd Story Brewing Company 336 E. MLK Blvd.

100 Firehouse Subs 6025 East Brainerd Road

Hamilton County hotels

100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way

Tattoos/Body Piercing

100 Whtie Wizard 605 Cherokee Blvd.

100 Philosphy Tattoo 521 Cherokee Blvd.

100 Hannah the Nail Bar 250 Velma Street

100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue

Catoosa

93 ARBY'S 2392 LAFAYETTE RD, FT. OGLETHORPE, GA

88 BURGER KING 831 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA

97 DOUBLE PORTION CATERING 175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD, GA

90 FAZOLI'S 3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

97 FRUTERIA EL GORDO 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA

100 HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS 38 VINING CIR RINGGOLD, GA

100 KENNY'S CAFE 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA

58 KRYSTAL 15703 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA

100 MCDONALD'S 5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA

87 MIKE'S PIZZA 2535 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA

97 NEVERIA 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA

91 PANERA BREAD 2620 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

90 PIZZA HUT WING STREET 5454 ALABAMA HWY UNIT 621208 RINGGOLD, GA

100 PORK RIND PALACE 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA

100 ROYAL INN 2884 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

91 STEAK & SHAKE 1182 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

99 SUPER 8 FORT OGLETHORPE 2044 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

98 WAFFLE HOUSE 909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

100 WENDY'S 3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

94 ZAXBY'S 6456 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA

Dade

99 Blink 14049 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA

95 Covenant College Cafeteria 14049 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA

91 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N MAIN ST FRNT TRENTON, GA

94 Subway 319 DEER HEAD COVE RD RISING FAWN, GA

93 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care 37 BROCK DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA

Walker

91 Domino's Pizza 110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, GA

97 Great Wall 13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA, GA

87 Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills 800 PATTERSON RD LAFAYETTE, GA

90 Roper - Five Star Food Service 1507 BROOMTOWN RD LAFAYETTE, GA

Whitfield