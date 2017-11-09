Cockroaches and barehanded food contact drop one restaurant's score

A busy week for Hamilton County restaurant inspectors with over 40 establishments that were inspected. Seven of those earned a perfect score, but one Chinese buffet will have to focus on several areas.
The New China Buffet & Grill at 3450 Cummings Highway scored a 73 for violations of barehand contact being made with sushi products, no paper towels at hand sink, clean dishes stacked wet, clean in-use utensils stored in standing water, cockroaches noted dishwashing area.
Mt. Vernon at 1707 Cummings Highway scored an 80 for food not separated and protected properly, food contact surfaces dirty, improper cooling methods, physical facilities not maintained.
At Lillie Mae's Place at 4712 Dayton Blvd., inspectors gave them an 86, for reasons including rusted shelves in cooler, ice build-up in freezer, wall dirty in kitchen, hand sink with grease-build up. Corrected to 91.
In Ringgold, the Krystal on Alabama Highway had a failing score of 58 with reasons cited as person in charge demonstrates food safety knowledge, hands clean and properly washed and management knowledge of responsibilities. This are considered by the Georgia Department of Public Health to be known risk factors for foodborne illness.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 88 Teriyaki House 5908 Ringgold Road
- 88 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153
- 90 Big River 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 90 Applebee's 2342 Shallowford Village Drive
- 91 Portofino's 6407 Ringgold Road
- 91 Kaceys 6921 Lee Highway
- 91 Mexiville 809 Market Street
- 91 Merv's Burgers 6306 Highway 58
- 92 Taco El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway
- 92 Subway 2206 E. 23rd Street
- 93 Krystal 7300 Shallowford Road
- 93 Jenkins Buffet 4122 Ringgold Road
- 94 Armando's 5700 Ringgold Road
- 94 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road
- 94 Southern Traditions 3224 Dayton Blvd.
- 94 Mindy B's Deli 328 Georgia Avenue
- 95 Chop House 2011 Gunbarrel Road
- 96 Ankar's 5016 Hixson Pike
- 97 Home Slice Pizza 2000 E. 23rd Street
- 97 Burger King 1097 Engle Avenue
- 97 Red Sauce 14 Kent Street
- 97 Acropolis 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 97 Hillbilly Willys BBQ 115 Browns Ferry Road
- 98 Grilled Cheese Emergency 2212 Polymer Drive
- 98 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road
- 98 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Avenue
- 98 Wendy's 6727 Ringgold Road
- 99 Arby's 5470 Brainerd Road
- 99 Southern Sqweeze 1301 Dorchester Road
- 99 Burger King 6236 Lee Highway
- 99 Arby's 6302 Ringgold Road
- 99 Subway 9321 Lee Highway
- 99 Sweet Melissa's 1966 Northpoint Blvd.
- 100 Simply Savory Eats 6401 Hixson Pike
- 100 Mixed-Up Cup 9447 Bradmore Lane
- 100 Adele's Ice Cream & Crepiere 400 E. Main Street
- 100 Greg's Sandwich Works Mobile 6337 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Off the Grill Express 1904 Taft Highway
- 100 Odd Story Brewing Company 336 E. MLK Blvd.
- 100 Firehouse Subs 6025 East Brainerd Road
Hamilton County hotels
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way
Tattoos/Body Piercing
- 100 Whtie Wizard 605 Cherokee Blvd.
- 100 Philosphy Tattoo 521 Cherokee Blvd.
- 100 Hannah the Nail Bar 250 Velma Street
- 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Avenue
Catoosa
- 93 ARBY'S 2392 LAFAYETTE RD, FT. OGLETHORPE, GA
- 88 BURGER KING 831 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA
- 97 DOUBLE PORTION CATERING 175 WOODIE DR RINGGOLD, GA
- 90 FAZOLI'S 3016 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 97 FRUTERIA EL GORDO 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA
- 100 HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS 38 VINING CIR RINGGOLD, GA
- 100 KENNY'S CAFE 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA
- 58 KRYSTAL 15703 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA
- 100 MCDONALD'S 5471 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA
- 87 MIKE'S PIZZA 2535 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA
- 97 NEVERIA 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA
- 91 PANERA BREAD 2620 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 90 PIZZA HUT WING STREET 5454 ALABAMA HWY UNIT 621208 RINGGOLD, GA
- 100 PORK RIND PALACE 400 DIRECT CONNECTION DR ROSSVILLE, GA
- 100 ROYAL INN 2884 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 91 STEAK & SHAKE 1182 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 99 SUPER 8 FORT OGLETHORPE 2044 LAFAYETTE RD FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 98 WAFFLE HOUSE 909 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 100 WENDY'S 3588 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
- 94 ZAXBY'S 6456 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, GA
Dade
- 99 Blink 14049 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
- 95 Covenant College Cafeteria 14049 SCENIC HWY LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
- 91 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N MAIN ST FRNT TRENTON, GA
- 94 Subway 319 DEER HEAD COVE RD RISING FAWN, GA
- 93 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care 37 BROCK DR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
Walker
- 91 Domino's Pizza 110 COVE RD CHICKAMAUGA, GA
- 97 Great Wall 13311 N. HWY 27 SUITE 1 CHICKAMAUGA, GA
- 87 Heritage Health @ Shepherd Hills 800 PATTERSON RD LAFAYETTE, GA
- 90 Roper - Five Star Food Service 1507 BROOMTOWN RD LAFAYETTE, GA
Whitfield
- 93 Applebee's 1322 W WALNUT AVE DALTON, GA
- 95 Bojangles 884 COLLEGE DR DALTON, GA
- 90 Buckin' Burrito 212 N HAMILTON ST DALTON, GA
- 98 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries 1303 W WALNUT AVE STE 203 DALTON, GA
- 97 Little Caesars Pizza 1501 E WALNUT AVE DALTON, GA
- 95 Los Reyes 817 S HAMILTON ST DALTON, GA
- 91 Perfect Cup Deli 112 W CRAWFORD ST DALTON, GA
- 91 Spiced Apple 443 GILLUM DR STE 6 DALTON, GA
- 97 Subway 816 WALNUT SQUARE BLVD DALTON, GA