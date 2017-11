Murray County is holding an inter-agency emergency preparedness mock drill Thursday at 9 a.m.

Murray County Schools along with Murray County 911, the sheriff's office, the fire department, the Chatsworth Fire Department, Eton Police & Fire and the Murray County Hospital are participating.

This drill involves a train derailment, chemical spill and school evacuation in Eton, and is not a real emergency.

Expect to see first responders training.