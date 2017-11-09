A Cloudy, Damp Start / Clearing Late

Good Thursday. We have a cloudy, damp, drizzly start with patchy areas of fog and temps in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Skies will clear out, however, as we move through the afternoon. By the afternoon commute we should have sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight will be cool and dry with clear skies and the low dropping to about 40. Friday afternoon will be excellent. We can expect nothing but clear, blue skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Look for an even colder start to your Veterans Day. Saturday morning you will wake up to temps in the low 30s. A few spots may drop into the upper 20s. We should rebound nicely, though, in the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 with sunny skies.

Sunday looks good also, though we will have some clouds building in. The rain chance will stay below 20%, though. Temps will range from 40 in the morning to 58 in the afternoon.

Next week will sport cool mornings in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s during the afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Cloudy, 51

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 56

5pm... Sunny, 62