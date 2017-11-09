RECALL ALERT: Baby B'Gosh Quilted Jackets

OshKosh B’gosh is recalling OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets. Working in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), OshKosh is conducting a voluntary recall of these jackets, in colors pink and gray, sold between August 20, 2017 and September 15, 2017. The products pose a potential safety risk, as the snaps can pull off the product resulting in choking hazard.

Consumers who purchased these jackets are asked to immediately stop using them and return them to stores (OshKosh or Carter’s) to receive a full refund of the MSRP price in the form of a gift card.