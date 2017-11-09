RECALL ALERT: Baby B'Gosh Quilted Jackets - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL ALERT: Baby B'Gosh Quilted Jackets

OshKosh B’gosh is recalling OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets. Working in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), OshKosh is conducting a voluntary recall of these jackets, in colors pink and gray, sold between August 20, 2017 and September 15, 2017.  The products pose a potential safety risk, as the snaps can pull off the product resulting in choking hazard.

Consumers who purchased these jackets are asked to immediately stop using them and return them to stores (OshKosh or Carter’s) to receive a full refund of the MSRP price in the form of a gift card.

Color

Style Numbers

Size

UPC Codes

Pink

13003910

0-3M

190795946918

6M

190795946956

9M

190795946963

12M

190795946925

18M

190795946932

24M

190795946949

23003910

2T

190795946062

3T

190795946079

4T

190795946086

5T

190795946093

Gray

12691410

0-3M

190795930399

12M

190795930405

18M

190795930412

24M

190795930429

6M

190795930436

9M

190795930443

22691410

2T

190795919660

3T

190795919677

4T

190795919684

5T

190795919691

