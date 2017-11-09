RECALL ALERT: Baby B'Gosh Quilted Jackets

A military jury begins deliberating Thursday on whether a Marine Corps drill instructor is guilty of beating, stomping and choking new recruits, or whether accounts of his abuse toward Muslim-American military hopefuls were overhyped by young troops.More
