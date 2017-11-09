Semi crash on 24 at 27 causes overnight delays

UPDATE: As of 1:20 a.m., westbound lanes are closed.

A tractor trailer jack-knifed around midnight on Interstate 24 near Highway 27 causing delays overnight.

Chattanooga dispatch confirms with Channel 3 that the semi was leaking some oil from the axle. The Chattanooga Fire Department is now on scene to help with the clean up.

As of 12:50 a.m., the right westbound lane of 24 near the 27 split is blocked.

Use caution if driving in this area overnight. This crash is not expected to clear until around 3 a.m. according to TDOT and THP.