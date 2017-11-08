Crime Stoppers: Home burglary in a Flash t-shirt

We have some pretty clear pictures of a guy who chose 'trick' over 'treat' just a day before Halloween. He didn't count on surveillance cameras, a vigilant neighbor, or your help through Crime Stoppers. "We always ask 'if you see something, say something,'" said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "This neighbor did exactly what we asked and we're hoping that the public will come forward with information so we can put this person behind bars."

It was around 10:30 on October 30 near Pan Gap Road in Lookout Valley. "The dog started barking, so the neighbor looked out and saw a suspicious vehicle in his neighbors driveway," explained Sgt. Miller.

The next thing the good neighbor did was call police and the victim. The dog had alerted to a white male who was wearing a shirt that looked to bear The Flash's logo. He should have checked his speed. Home security cams captured his image with no problem and, in one view, his arms didn't appear to loaded with snacks for the Hall of Justice. "Offenders are looking for the same things," said Miller. "They're looking for large sums of cash, it can be a collectible, it could be jewelry, it could be the TV or PlayStation. I mean, we see a lot of different things that are taken."

The crook's jacket or zippered hoodie also has a logo on the back you may recognize. The shot of his car is not quite as clear. It's white with a sunroof and it may be a Honda. "We ask, if you're able, to get a video camera system for your home and outside," Miller advised. "It may help solve a crime that happens to you or your neighbor."

It could help solve a series of crimes. This is likely not this guy's first rodeo. "We usually know that offenders don't just offend one time," said Sgt. Miller. "What this burglar's going to do, he's going to go do that at this house, he's going to go to the next house and do the same exact thing until we lock him up. So, we're asking for the public to call in to Crime Stoppers, provide the information so we can put them in jail and he's no longer stealing from us."

Make yourself a little holiday spending cash, in the process. "You could be a friend or family member, you could be even his wife or his parents," Miller continued. "Call in. He will never know; no one will ever know who you are when you call."

We will issue you a case ID number when you call: 423-698-3333

Up to $1,000 reward is up for grabs. That Crime Stoppers Hotline is now manned 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.