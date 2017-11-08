Software update blamed for 911 call issue across Tennessee

We're learning why 9-1-1 calls were rerouted in 26 counties across the State of Tennessee Tuesday.

State officials say a software update by a location database company caused a number of 911 calls to be rerouted for about 5 hours.

Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn and Sequatchie county were all affected by the software glitch. Some 9-1-1 calls were delayed, but eventually re-routed back to the correct dispatch center, while other emergency calls were lost completely.

Hamilton County 911 dispatchers take about 2-thousand calls a day. Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the phones stopped ringing.

Officials determined all of Hamilton County's calls were being rerouted to Sevier and Jefferson counties ,140 miles away.

The problem was fixed around 6 p.m., but officials say there is no way of knowing how many calls for help were lost.

Officials say it was the opposite problem in McMinn County.

"Those calls kept coming in one right after another until 5:40 p.m.," said Marvin Kelly, Director of McMinn County 911.

Dispatchers there took 80 additional calls from Washington county, some 160 miles away.

Severe weather rolling through the area further complicated the problem.

"Yesterday was a very busy day, we had several straight line winds I think come through this county," said Kelly. " It destroyed a mobile home, downed a lot of trees and a lot of power lines so we were very busy yesterday."

In Bradley County officials know of at least one emergency call from Morgan County that could not be responded to, because the caller's location was scrambled.

"We couldn't speak to anyone and there was no information on the screen except where the county that it came from," said Joe Wilson, Director of Bradley County 911.

Director Joe Wilson tells us at least one Bradley County call was sent to the wrong county. He wasn't notified about the lost call until Wednesday morning.

"They notified the state 911 board and didn't contact us so we just now found out about it but it was one that went to another county," said Wilson. " We'll try to do some follow up there and see what the incident was."

Local officials say they haven't heard of anything major event being missed, but each rerouted call is being investigated. The glitch was corrected around 6 o'clock Tuesday night, when the database management company rolled back it's new update.

Officials with the Tennessee Emergency Communications board say they are currently developing a statewide database as part of its next generation 911 project that will replace third party database services in the future.