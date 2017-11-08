Several local high school stars sign college scholarships

Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period in basically every sport except football. More than a handful of local prep stars took advantage of it and signed college scholarships.

Heritage senior flame thrower Cole Wilcox signed to play for the University of Georgia. Wilcox's fastball has been clocked at 97MPH, he's big league bound but also a lifelong Georgia Bulldogs fan.



Soddy-Daisy pitcher Dylan Perry also signed a college baseball national letter of intent. Perry will play at MTSU.



Hamilton Heights Christian Academy basketball star Jazmine Massengill signed with the University of Tennessee to play for Holly Warlick's Lady Vols. Massengill is rated as the 11th best prospect in the nation by ProspectsNation.com, number 22 by Blue Star and number 26 by ESPNW's Hoop Gurlz.



Silverdale softball standout Kaili Phillips is also headed to Knoxville. Phillips signed to play softball for the Tennessee Lady Vols.



McCallie basketball star Junior Clay used the early signing period to ink his name with Tennessee Tech.



Baylor softball star Cheyenne Lindsey used the early signing period to officially commit to the University of Florida.

Her Red Raider teammate, Kamrie Rich, also committed Wednesday to play softball at Lipscomb.