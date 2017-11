Photo courtesy of the Rhea Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing woman who was last seen in June.

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Essie Elaine Valentine was last seen on June 10, 2017.

Valentine is described as a white female who is 5’7” tall and weighs about 180 pounds with brown eyes.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective Chris Hall at 423-775-7837.

