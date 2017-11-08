Deals for Veterans

While Veteran's Day has long stood for honoring our military members currently serving, and those who have served, many businesses extend their appreciation in a more tangible way in the form of deals and discounts.
Most deals required you to have a valid military ID at their participating locations.
We thank all members of the military for their service!
- Oakley standard issue is the official site for military and first responders. In honor of Veterans Day get an extra 10% off all eyewear on November 11th and 12th 2017.
- Applebee’s - Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
- American Family Care - Free flu shots on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.
- Babies”R”Us - Customers with a valid Military identification card will receive 15% off in-store purchases from Saturday, November 4 through Saturday, November 11.
- Back Yard Burgers - Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty service members in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.
- Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings - All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
- Cabela’s Hometown Heroes - There is a 5% discount is for Military Personnel (active and retired military, active reservists and VA recipients) plus Law-Enforcement, Firefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel (EMS) with proof of service. Cabela’s is hosting Hometown Heroes events. Check individual store events for Veterans Day activities and possible additional discounts.
- Carnival Cruise Line - A special booking promotion for active and retired military personnel from Nov. 3-14, 2017, provides a $50 onboard credit per cabin plus a two-category upgrade and reduced deposits from $99 per person
- Chicken Salad Chick - On Friday, Nov. 10, Veterans who present proof of service (VA ID, Military ID, or DD-214) will receive a Free Chick Meal and a drink. Offer includes 1 scoop or sandwich, plus one scoop, side, or cup of soup.
- Cicis Pizza - Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.
- Circle K - November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.
- Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes - All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.
- Dunkin’ Donuts - On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
- Famous Dave’s - On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.
- Fazoli’s - November 10th through Sunday, November 12th all active, inactive and retired military personnel receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill - Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).
- Food Lion - Retired military and veterans receive a 10% MVP discount on Veteran’s Day.
- Goodwill - Get 50% off all donated apparel with a valid military ID.
- Great Clips Free Haircut - On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.
- Home Depot - A 10% discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
- IHOP - All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.
- Krystal - On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast hours (6am – 11am).
- Logan’s Roadhouse - This Veterans Day, veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.
- Lowes Home Improvement - Lowes offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card). We list Lowes here since this is a recent change where Veterans Day used to be one of the few days a year when the 10% discount was offered.
- O’Charley’s - O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.
- Outback Steakhouse - Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage - All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.
- Publix - Active and retired military personnel and family members receive a 10 percent discount on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service required.
- Rack Room Shoes - Military personnel and dependents get 10% off their entire purchase on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and 4th of July.
- Red Lobster - To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.
- Red Robin - All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.
- Red Roof Inn 40% - Red Roof is offering any active duty or retired military members 40 percent off their room rate when they book between November 1 and November 22 with its Home for the Holidays Discount—and that’s good for stays through the end of February 2018. The brand is also offering 1,000 free nights to military members and their families through the Military Ticket Program.
- Ruby Tuesday - This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.
- Seaworld Parks & Entertainment Veterans Discount - Veterans and Active Duty military receive location-based discounts or free admission. Veterans promotion includes SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Sesame Place Langhorne. The program does not include Discovery Cove® in Orlando or Aquatica, SeaWorld’s WaterparkTM.
- Southeastern Grocers - BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores are giving a 10% discount to active military and veterans on qualifying grocery purchases this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017.
- Sports Clips Free Haircut - Many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017, with valid proof of service.
- Super 8 - Discount of 20% is available for reservations for current and retired military personnel and their spouses as well as veterans and their families for stays booked between October 11, 2017 and December 4, 2017 and completed by July 31, 2018.
- Target - A Veterans Day military discount is available at Target stores and Target.com from Nov. 7-11, 2017. All active duty military, veterans, and their spouse and/or dependent children are eligible to receive a 10 percent discount. Register for your discount.
- Texas Roadhouse - On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.
- Toys”R”Us - Customers with a valid Military identification card will receive 15% off in-store purchases from Saturday, November 4 through Saturday, November 11.
- Tractor Supply Company
- On Saturday, November 11, Veterans and Servicemembers with a valid military ID or other proof of service will receive 15 percent off their entire purchase. Offer available at all Tractor Supply locations.
- Under Armour 15% off - Get 15% off sitewide & in all Under Armour stores. Offer valid for Military, Veterans & First Responders
- US National Park Service Free Veterans Day Admission - The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend.
- Walgreens - Offering a 20% discount to all Veterans, Active duty military on Veterans Day 2017. Must present a Walgreens Rewards card and valid Military ID or proof of service to receive discount on eligible items