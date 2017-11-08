Rockslide slams into TVA flume in Polk County

A Wednesday morning rockslide has damaged the TVA's Ocoee #2 water flume, which sits high above US-64 in Polk County.

The TVA said in a tweet they are assessing the damage. The intake gate to the flume closed immediately, according to the TVA. The water is being diverted down the river.

No injuries were reported, and no downstream damage was reported.

A video posted on Bary Semak's Facebook page showed the impressive flow of water down to the Ocoee River.