Rockslide slams into TVA flume in Polk County

The water is being diverted down the river. No injuries were reported.More
The water is being diverted down the river. No injuries were reported.More
Facebook says the footprint technology does not allow the company to store the photosMore
Facebook says the footprint technology does not allow the company to store the photosMore
The 44th president's motorcade, shorter than the one he had when he lived in the White House, arrived at the courthouse.More
The 44th president's motorcade, shorter than the one he had when he lived in the White House, arrived at the courthouse.More