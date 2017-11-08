Rockslide slams into TVA flume in Polk County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rockslide slams into TVA flume in Polk County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
A still frame from Barry Semak's Facebook video A still frame from Barry Semak's Facebook video
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Wednesday morning rockslide has damaged the TVA's Ocoee #2 water flume, which sits high above US-64 in Polk County.

The TVA said in a tweet they are assessing the damage. The intake gate to the flume closed immediately, according to the TVA. The water is being diverted down the river.

No injuries were reported, and no downstream damage was reported.

A video posted on  Bary Semak's Facebook page showed the impressive flow of water down to the Ocoee River.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.