Mother charged with murder after son left in hot car

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say a woman whose son died after she left him inside a car for three hours in Georgia has been charged with murder.

Fulton County Police told news outlets Tuesday night that 25-year-old Lillian Stone was given the extra charge in the death of her 3-year-old son. She was originally charged with first-degree cruelty to children after her arrest on Oct. 31.

Cpl. Maureen Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police received a call from someone who saw the boy locked inside a car parked in the driveway of a College Park home.

Fulton County police detective Partrena Smith says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday.

Stone is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond. It's unclear whether Stone has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.