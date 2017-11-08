Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen, Google cooperate on quantum computing research

BERLIN (AP) - German automaker Volkswagen and Google have announced plans to cooperate in exploring possible uses in the auto industry for quantum computers.

Quantum computing, a technology that's still in its early phases, uses the quirks of quantum physics to perform calculations at far higher speeds than current computers.

Volkswagen said Tuesday that specialists from the two companies will work together using Google quantum computers, jointly developing algorithms and simulations.

The automaker said it wants to use quantum computers for traffic flow optimization, exploring structures for new materials such as batteries for electric cars, and to develop artificial intelligence that could be used for self-driving vehicles.

