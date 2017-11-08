Cool and cloudy today with a few showers tonight

Good Wednesday. Today will be cool and cloudy, but our rain chances today are low, less than 20%. Temps this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. We won't warm up much at all with the high reaching only 57 degrees. Tonight we will see a few showers developing between Chattanooga and Atlanta. We won't have any severe weather, and only light rain showers. Any rain will fall away overnight as lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be great. Skies will clear out, and we will see temps climb into a very comfortable low 60s.

Friday will start even colder with morning temps dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will end the week with sunny skies and a high of 61

Veterans Day looks great. The sunny skies will continue and temps will range from a chilly 38 in the morning to about 60 in the afternoon.

We may have a few spotty showers Sunday, but it will still be a nice fall day with a low of 41, and a high of 57.

David Karnes