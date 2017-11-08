Hamilton County Commission to discuss school funding

Today Hamilton County Commissioners are expected to discuss the facility recommendations made by the School Board.

The Hamilton County School Board recently voted to build two new schools and to renovate several others.

This morning, Hamilton County Commissioners will meet at the old court house to discuss construction plans for aging schools.

The total price tag for the plan is about $125 million dollars.

Over the summer the County Commission approved $100 million to the school district to address decades of deferred maintenance.

Last month the School Board voted to approve a plan that includes renovations, construction, and new buildings for some of the districts oldest buildings.

Construction for some of these projects could start as soon as this December.

Today Commissioners will look over the plan and vote on the resolution.

