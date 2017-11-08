Early morning crash on 75 SB causes delays

UPDATE: Our crew on the scene says the truck was hauling bricks. As of 2:50 a.m. all lanes but one are open, and officials expect all lanes to clear very soon.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 caused major delays overnight.

According to officials, an SUV crashed into a dump truck near the state line.

As of 12:30 a.m. the only southbound lane open is the emergency lane.

Chattanooga Police and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.