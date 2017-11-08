Early morning crash on 75 SB causes delays

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: Our crew on the scene says the truck was hauling bricks. As of 2:50 a.m. all lanes but one are open, and officials expect all lanes to clear very soon.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 caused major delays overnight.
According to officials, an SUV crashed into a dump truck near the state line.
As of 12:30 a.m. the only southbound lane open is the emergency lane.
Chattanooga Police and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.
There are no reports of any injuries.