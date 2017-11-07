UPDATE: 911 call issue across Tennessee resolved

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District says the problem of 911 calls being misrouted to other 911 call centers around the state has been resolved.

“By all indication it appears that this issue has been resolved and 911 calls are being routed to the proper 911 center”, advised John Stuermer, Executive Director for the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Center. “At this time we ask that all emergency calls be placed through calling 911”.

Any inquiries into this matter should be made through the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board at 615.741.2241 or click here to send an email.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District says that multiple 911 centers across Tennessee are having their 911 calls misrouted to other 911 centers in the state.

Officials say the centers affected are Bradley County, Bristol PD, Hamilton County, Hawkins County 911, Jefferson County, Knox County, Marion County, Maury County, McMinn County, Mountain Central E911 Center, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Sullivan County and Washington County.

AT&T is working on the problem.

Until the problem is fixed, in the case of an emergency Hamilton County residents should call (423) 622-0022 instead of 911.

