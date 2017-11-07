Expansion of local company to create more than 100 jobs

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

More than a hundred new jobs will be up for grabs in Chattanooga, thanks to the expansion of a local company.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and M&M Industries officials announced that the solutions packaging manufacturer will undergo a major expansion in Chattanooga.

M&M Industries plans to invest more than $42 million and create 110 jobs in Hamilton County.

M&M will purchase and retrofit a building at 1435 E. 14th Street in Chattanooga and expand its current manufacturing facility at 316 Corporate Place to suit its expansion needs.

The expansions will provide additional capacity to support growing demand across M&M’s product lines.

M&M manufactures plastic pails, plastic open head containers and custom packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, health care, construction materials and other industries.