Gatlinburg and Sevier County thanked firefighters from the Tennessee Valley Tuesday, marking the one year anniversary of the deadly wildfires that swept across the Smokies in 2016.

The ceremony scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Pigeon Forge, will honor those who lost their lives, recognize the first responders and give note the recovery progress made by the community in the year following the disaster.

More than 200 firefighters are in Pigeon Forge at a luncheon that’s honoring them for their service. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/LF2UuT3vSl — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) November 7, 2017

First responders and firefighters from the Chattanooga Fire Department are on hand at the event. Several other agencies from around the Tennessee Valley were deployed to the deadly wildfires.

