DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office offering church security program

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a Church Security Program for just over a year now to several different churches in DeKalb County.

The Church Security Program is presented by Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson, Lieutenant Alfred Rigstad, and Investigator Jake Fowler.

The purpose of this program is to assist churches in setting up a security team for their church, show them what they need to do in case something happens, show them how to secure the church, and they walk around and tell them what they need to fix so the church is more secure.

Chief Edmondson says, “As we go to our church we don’t think about bad things happening there, but in this day and time we are not guaranteed. So not only do we need to keep our communities safe but we need to keep our Churches safe as well."

If any church would like for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to come to your church to present this program, please call 256-845-3801.