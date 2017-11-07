Georgia election results - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia election results

By WRCB Staff

WHITFIELD COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

SPECIAL ELECTION State Representative 4th District
Eddie Caldwell (R) -
Kasey Carpenter (R) -
Beau Patton (R) -
Peter Pociask (D) -

COHUTTA Mayor
RON SHINNICK -

COHUTTA Town Council (two seats)
Sandra Clayborne (i) -
Greg Fowler (i) -
Wanda F. Manis -

DALTON Alderman Ward 2
Annalee Harlan -
Aaron M. Marcelli -

DALTON Alderman Ward 3
Gray D. Crews (i) -
Edgar Rincon -

DALTON Board of Education
John Conley -
Palmer Griffin -
Sherwood Jones III (i) -

DALTON Board of Education
Matt Evans -
Steve Laird (i) -

DALTON Special Election - School Bond
Yes - 
No - 

WALKER COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

TSPLOST - 1% Transportation Sales and Use Tax
Yes - 
No - 

LAFAYETTE Mayor
Andy Arnold

LAFAYETTE Council Member Ward 1
Vic Burgress - 
Beacher Garmany (i) - 

LAFAYETTE Council Member Ward 2
Ben Bradford (i) - 

LAFAYETTE Municipal Court Judge
Kenneth S. Maples (i) - 

