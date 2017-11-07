Red Bank home destroyed by morning fire

A Red Bank home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The home on Goodson Avenue was ablaze when firefighters arrived shortly after 10:00am, with fire showing at the home's back and out the front door, according to a spokesman.

The Red Bank Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower and the Hamilton County Office of EMA, Signal Mountain FD and Dallas Bay VFD personnel responded.

Firefighters were able to quickly to contain the fire, but the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage and was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

The home's resident was home and reported she smelled something burning and found the back of the house on fire and called 911.

Red Bank Fire department has ruled the fire to be accidental and started in a back room of the rental home.

Damages are listed at $61,000. The renter did not have rental insurance. The American Red Cross will assisting with her immediate needs.