Hazmat crews are responding to a reported overdose at a home on Royal Fern Trail.

Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner tells Channel 3, hazmat crews were called to the scene, due to the possibility of Fentanyl causing the overdose.

The 911 call log shows that hazmat was called to the scene at 10:34 a.m.

Garner says hazmat was called in as a precaution.

The patient's condition is unknown.

