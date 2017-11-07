State upgrade of licensing system to close some local DMVs Friday

Two local driver's licensing offices will be closed for upgrades on Friday.
The homeland security department in Chattanooga says the locations on Bonny Oaks Drive and Dayton Boulevard will be closed on Friday as the state upgrades its licensing system.
The county clerk's office will be open.
The affected locations will reopen on Monday.
