iPhone glitch produces weird symbol when you type 'I’: Here’s how to fix it

Nope, it's not you, it's Apple.

The recent iOS 11.1 update added a bug that affects some of the devices and auto-corrects your typing input.

When you type the letter "i" it autocorrects to the letter "A" with another symbol.

TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen to the rescue with a surefire way to fix it. Watch as Rossen takes you through the simple procedure step by step.