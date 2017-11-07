iPhone glitch produces weird symbol when you type 'I’: Here’s ho - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

iPhone glitch produces weird symbol when you type 'I’: Here’s how to fix it

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

Nope, it's not you, it's Apple.

The recent iOS 11.1 update added a bug that affects some of the devices and auto-corrects your typing input.

When you type the letter "i" it autocorrects to the letter "A" with another symbol.

TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen to the rescue with a surefire way to fix it. Watch as Rossen takes you through the simple procedure step by step. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.