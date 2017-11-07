Severe storm damage in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Severe storm damage in McMinn County

By Emily Kulick, Producer
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Mcminn County Sheriff's Office said one person is in the hospital after severe storms plowed through in Mcminn County Tuesday morning. 

The sheriff's office said high winds have caused damage on CR 100, CR 580, CR 461, as well as south Englewood. 

One residence was destroyed and the owner was taken to the hospital. 

The sheriff's office warns residents to stay indoors while emergency services work to clear debris. 

We have a channel 3 crew en route to the scene, stay with channel 3 on this developing story. 

