Severe storm damage in McMinn County

The Mcminn County Sheriff's Office said one person is in the hospital after severe storms plowed through in Mcminn County Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said high winds have caused damage on CR 100, CR 580, CR 461, as well as south Englewood.

One residence was destroyed and the owner was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office warns residents to stay indoors while emergency services work to clear debris.

